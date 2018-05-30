ROGERSVILLE — Modern Woodmen of America members in Rogersville recently helped raise money for the Rogersville Senior Center with a special fundraising event on April 20, 2018. The event, which included a Spaghetti Luncheon, raised $5,105.
This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to purchase new exercise equipment. The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers.
These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year. “The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Jake Ottinger, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.” Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Ottinger at 423 639-4691 or by email at Jacob.c.ottinger@mwarep.org.
Pictured, left to right are: Sue Mallory, Brooksie Tozia, Elma Sample, Jake Ottinger, Kate Hickman, Dorothy Gilliam, and Cherry Lee.
