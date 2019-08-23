WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) announced that he will send staff members to hold office hours in Sneedville on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Hancock Co. Courthouse, from 9 – 11 a.m., and on
Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. at the Hawkins Co. Courthouse, in Rogersville.
Roe’s staff will be available to assist First District constituents in a variety of ways, including:
• Senior Citizens — Social Security and disability questions and issues;
• Students — financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;
• Veterans — VA claims and military service problems;
• Small Business — SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;
• Home Buyers — FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;
• Local Governments — disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and,
• Taxpayers — with IRS tax problems.
No appointment is necessary.
If applicable, please bring with you to the meeting any paperwork or documentation relating to the issue that you are seeking help with.
