ROGERSVILLE — With a record number of Tennessee students applying for TN Promise, tnAchieves, the partnering organization that administers the TN Promise locally, needs 2,600 additional volunteer mentors to ensure each student has a local support system.
Hawkins County still needs 13 more mentors to meet a goal of 12.
Meeting this goal ensures all local TN Promise students have a support system.
To get started, complete an application by December 6 at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply.
This year more than 63,000 students applied for TN Promise. Each applicant is paired with a volunteer mentor that spends one hour per month helping ease the transition from high school to college. Mentors remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage students to reach their potential.
“Many TN Promise students are intimidated by the college‐going process,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Mentors provide the nudges and encouragement our students often need to be successful. If you have one spare hour per month, please consider serving as a mentor. It is a small commitment that can have a big impact on a student’s life.”
tnAchieves trains all mentors, provides them with a handbook and sends weekly updates to ensure that the mentor is armed with the tools necessary to work with their students.
tnAchieves is a privately‐funded scholarship and mentoring program that seeks to provide an opportunity for every Tennessee student to earn a post‐secondary degree.
If you have questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, email Graham Thomas at graham@tnachieves.org.
