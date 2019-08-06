ROGERSVILLE — Thelma Lee Glass, of Rogersville, passed away, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was a member of Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Thelma was an avid fan of western movies and crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Sophia Mullins; sisters, Janell Morgan, Toni, Elizabeth and Kathy Mullins; and brother, Roy Mullins.
She is survived by her brothers, Lewis Mullins and wife, Tammy, Roger Mullins and wife, Pam; special nieces, Michelle Lovin (Earl Tilson), Jaime Garst and husband, Allan; special nephew, Michael Hickman and wife, Amy; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the care Thelma received at her home.
Visitation hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robbie Drinnon officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Harrison Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Mullins family.
