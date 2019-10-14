ROGERSVILLE – Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick, age 83, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Kirkpatrick and her parents, Mabel Dreesen and J. B. Greene.
She is survived by her son, Craig Kirkpatrick and wife Judy; daughter, Nancy Thomas and husband Whit; grandson, Scott Stewart and wife Leann, and Hunter; sister, Billie Jean Aulds and husband Charlie of Cleveland, TN; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of longtime friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 17, at Kirkpatrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kirkpatrick Cemetery, C/O of Zane Kirkpatrick, 607 Grassy Valley Rdoad, Whitesburg, TN 37891 or First Baptist Church of Rogersville Youth Fund, 119 W. Washington Street, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
