KANSAS CITY, Missouri — University of Tennessee College of Law alumna Lesa Fugate Christian has been appointed to serve as a U.S. Supervisory Administrative Law Judge for the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals in the Kansas City, Missouri, office.
The Hon. Nancy Griswold, Chief Administrative Law Judge for the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals, administered the oath of office to Christian in a formal ceremony at the Richard Bolling Federal Building, in Kansas City, on Sept. 3, 2019.
Christian is a 1987 graduate of Cherokee High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree with High Honors from UT in 1991, and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from UT in 1994, where she was an Executive Research Editor of The Tennessee Law Review.
During her career, she served as General Counsel for a long-term healthcare corporation for almost 13 years. She also worked in private practice, as trial counsel, for Allstate Insurance Company, as a Pro Se Staff Attorney and judicial law clerk for the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, and as a judicial law clerk for the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
