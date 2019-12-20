The search for new RCS superintendent continues

As previously reported, Wayne Qualls’s firm will lead the search for the new Director of Schools/Superintendent. This firm also headed up the search last year for a new Director of Schools for the Hawkins Co. Board of Education.
“He (Qualls) said that he had talked to 14 individuals to this point, and that he felt like he had that paired down to at least 10 or 11 solid candidates,” Director/ Superintendent Rebecca Isaacs told the board. “That’s without advertising the position.”
According to Isaacs, Qualls will also be advertising the open position beginning in January.
“Probably by the end of January, we’ll have the field narrowed down, and then we’ll look at those (candidates), sit down for a meeting with him (Qualls) and discuss where to go from there,” Chairman Reed Matney added. “It speaks well of this school to have this many people interested.”
“Qualls was very positive about RCS as a whole, about the district and about our legacy,” Isaacs said. “He was also incredibly complimentary of the board. As I’ve said before, I’ve been the envy of many a superintendent in the state of Tennessee, and now Wayne Qualls knows why.”
Isaacs went on to explain that many of the details of the timeframe will also depend on the contractual obligations of the chosen superintendent.
“For example, under my contract, I had to give six months’ notice (to vacate her current position), though I gave 18,” she said. “It really depends on what the incoming superintendent has to do for his or her district. But, I am not going anywhere. I will support that new individual on the front end, on the back end and wherever I need to do that to make things continue to run smoothly.”
Air unit project to take longer than expected
Although it seemed at the November RCS School Board meeting that the project to renovate the ventilation system in the 1970s portion of the building would be completed over the school’s Christmas break, it will now take a little longer than expected.
The school’s Christmas break extends from Dec. 20 through Jan. 7. The board chose Facilities Systems out of Knoxville to complete the project after receiving several bids.
“The asbestos abatement that has to occur in that wing cannot occur with any children or personnel present in the building, so that can’t occur until Christmas break,” Isaacs told the board. “At the first meeting after the bid was awarded, the contractor was optimistic all this was going to occur and be completed over Christmas break, and that’s what I was counting on.”
By the contract, Facilities Systems has 120 days to complete the project, and the contract was put in place in early November. Thus, the latest the project could be completed is the beginning of March. Isaacs told the board that the contractors will be working during some evenings to speed up the process.
New business
In other news, the board will conduct their final evaluation of Director Isaacs, who is set to retire in June of 2020. The board will report their findings at the January board meeting.
Additionally, Principal Rhonda Winstead explained that the school has recently been plagued by illnesses.
“We’ve had huge numbers of absences,” she said.
“We’ve had a lot of sickness, but we’ve not been at a percentage yet that would require closure of school,” Isaacs added. “We’ve really got to be mindful of the number of built-in days because, if the forecasts are as we suspect, we’re going to have a rough winter.”
Isaacs also noted that, as of Dec. 17, RCS enrollment was at 640, and it was 649 this time last year.
