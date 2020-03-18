Dear Holston Members,
Concern for community is one of the Seven Cooperative Principles that Holston Electric Cooperative and HolstonConnect embrace daily. It not only involves the delivery of safe, affordable, reliable energy, and advanced fiber services but it also relates to the health and well-being of our consumer-members, communities, and employees.
To help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) within our area, Holston Electric Cooperative and our HolstonConnect subsidiary are adjusting basic business practices. These steps are proactive, temporary and include:
• Starting March 18, 2020 at Noon, all Holston offices will be closed to walk-in traffic until further notice.
• Drive-thru windows will remain open during regular business hours. So that extra precautions can be taken if needed when receiving service, please alert the Holston team member at the drive-thru if you do not feel well or have been in contact with someone who is sick.
• We will continue to respond to outages 24/7. To report an outage please contact us at (423) 272-8821.
For convenience, several other payment options are available to HEC and HolstonConnect consumer-members:
• Online at www.holstonelectric.com and www.holstonconnect.com
• Holston Electric Cooperative mobile app
• Auto Pay
• Bank Draft
• Kiosks located at each Holston office
• Holston Smart Line, simply text JOIN to 352667
• Automated Telephone Service at (423) 272-8821
Unfortunately, we also understand that there are those who will try to take advantage of this situation and our members. Protect yourself from scammers by remembering these tips:
• Holston will not call and demand immediate payment with a prepaid card.
• Holston will not show up and request to enter your home without a confirmed appointment.
• Holston will not ask for sensitive data, like banking information, through email or phone.
Holston will continue to monitor this situation and communicate any changes. Our goal with these actions is to act responsibly and with care in serving our communities. The situation is constantly changing; however, our dedication and concern for our communities will not waiver.
Sincerely,
James B. Sandlin
General Manager
