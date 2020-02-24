WHITESBURG — Jeff Slater, age 58, of Whitesburg, formerly of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was a family man, full of love and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billie Surratt, William Lou Frazier, William and Pauline Slater.
He is survived by his children, Erika Slater, Maggie Croyle, Hunter Slater, Megan Slater; mother, JoAnn Slater; father, Wayne Slater; five grandchildren, Aiden and Brylen Adam, Noli, Avery, and Malaya Croyle.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
