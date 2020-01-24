SNEEDVILLE — The Town of Sneedville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Following the minutes and the financial report, Mayor Riley stated that paving on Jones Road would be completed in the spring of this year.
Jones Road was heavily damaged from the flash floods in early 2019. The Mayor also stated that the town saved money on the restoration of Jones Road by utilizing the town’s employees and equipment.
In other business, the BMA approved Resolution #284 authorizing the issuance of sewer revenue and tax bonds not to exceed $209,000. These funds are to finance the sewer system improvements, extensions and related costs.
The BMA also approved the passage of Resolution #285 authorizing the issuance, sale, and payment of $209,000 of bonds by the Town of Sneedville, Tennessee.
