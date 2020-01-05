ROGERSVILLE — Eric Brandon Hughes, age 45, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital.
He enjoyed being a soccer coach and instructional assistant at Cherokee High School.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles "Charlie" and Mary Edith Newberry Hinshaw and paternal grandparents, James Alvin and Ruby Blevins Hughes.
Survivors include his children, Lucy Ella Hughes and step-daughter Jalyn Egbert, both of Rogersville; mother Cynthia Hinshaw Smith and step-father Don Smith, of Rockford, MI; father, Brent Hughes of Rogersville; sister, Lora Beth Sare; brother, Devon Smith, both of Rockford, MI; nieces and nephews, Brayden Manley, Anna Marie Manley and Ezra Manley.
Visitation hours will be 1 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Andy Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Dodson Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Hughes family.
