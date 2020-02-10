CHURCH HILL -- A handgun reported stolen in late January was recovered last week.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Sgt. Stacy Vaughan said in a report that on Feb. 3, at around 11 p.m., he was in the area of Ramey Town Road and South Holston Avenue in reference to a patrol check of a man and woman who were reportedly arguing.
There, Vaughan said he saw a man walking on South Holston Avenue and stopped to check him.
The man, identified as Adam Chase Reese, 21, of Westfield Drive, Kingsport, told Vaughan that he was “staying at a nearby residence but did not live in the area”.
Vaughan said that he noticed a large bulge in Reese’s front pants pocket and asked if he would consent to a search for possible drugs or weapons, which the man gave verbal consent to.
He also volunteered to Vaughan that he had a handgun in his pocket.
Vaughan retrieved the pistol, which was a Phoenix Arms .22, reported stolen out of Hawkins County on Jan. 30, from a woman who listed a Piney Flats, Tenn., address.
Reese was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was charged with possession of stolen property.
