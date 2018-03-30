ROGERSVILLE — About 40 American Legion Post 21 members discussed during their Tuesday evening monthly meeting ways of raising funds to help keep the post building where meetings have been held since the 1940s in operation.
During the meeting, members offered several suggestions of ways to raise more money to pay for building repairs and stem a series of monthly operating deficits. Members voted to try to raise more funds by hosting a recurring musical program at the building as soon as possible.
New member Mark Watson made the motion to try hosting a musical program as a way of raising money. He noted that he had previously worked with the Honor Flight organization of East Tennessee and noted that that group had raised money by soliciting donations from new car dealers in the Tri-Cities area.
Other suggestions included selling (actually accepting donations in exchange for) “poppies” outside various businesses and soliciting donations at public events.
Long-time member James Brown said he had personally solicited donations during Rogersville’s Heritage Days celebration for the last three years and also had sold various items in an effort to raise funds for post operations. But he said it had always been difficult to get assistance with fund-raising efforts.
But as Finance Officer Ray Hice pointed out during the meeting, coming up with fund-raising ideas “is the easy part.” The hard part, Hice said, his getting members to turn out to help raise funds.
Last month, post members had been informed by letter that the post no longer had a tenant for its second-floor rental space and was facing an anticipated deficit at the end of the year. Members were told in the same letter that a discussion about the aging post building and how to move forward was to be held during the Tuesday, March 27, regular monthly meeting.
Despite letters having been mailed to the approximately 285 members, only “five or six” more members than usual showed up for the 6:30 p.m. meeting, a fact that First Vice Commander Dennis Elkins said he found “disappointing.”
Elkins presided during the meeting in the absence of Post Commander Catherine Groff, who was seriously injured in a traffic accident last week.
Elkins said Groff is now expected to undergo five to seven weeks of physical rehabilitation . He noted that at the time the accident took place, Groff had been on her way to Post 21 for a meeting about needed repairs to the American Legion building’s roof.
During the Tuesday evening meeting, members heard from Elkins that a $20,000 quote had been received for replacing the roof with new architectural-grade shingles. Unfortunately, the post doesn’t have nearly that much money in its treasury, according to a financial report presented during the meeting.
He also noted that the firm that offered that quote also had quoted the cost of rehabilitating the existing roof at a range of from $500 to about $1,200. If that route, rather than a full replacement of the roof was pursued, it would extend the expected life of the existing roof about two years.
And there was more bad financial news for Post 21 members. Finance Officer Hice reported that the post has run a financial deficit each month so far in 2018. The March deficit, he said, totaled $562.07.
Charter draped in black
Also during the meeting, the American Legion Post 21 charter, which dates from 1921, was draped in black during a ceremony to honor recently deceased American Legion members Jerry Alvis and U.S. Army Major General Ronald E. Brooks. Both were Rogersville-area natives.
Before the current post building was built in the later 1940s, Post 21 met in a log structure known as “the hut” that was located near the site the current building.
Post 21 was, in fact, one of the earliest American Legion posts in Tennessee, having been chartered only a few years after the American Legion organization was founded by Army officers in France just after World War I.
The current building was building was built partially with public funds and was dubbed the “War Memorial Building.”
During the meeting, Elkins read part of the deed for the property on which the post building now stands. It noted that if the building ceased to be home to an American Legion post, the land would revert to the heirs of those who donated the property.
Another possible source of new funds for the post mentioned during the Tuesday evening meeting was seeking grants from major corporations.
A member from the floor also suggested possibly selling poppies prior to the annual Memorial Day Program in front of the Courthouse in downtown Rogersville. But Finance Officer Hice said he didn’t feel it would be appropriate to try to sell poppies during a somber occasion such as the Memorial Day program.
