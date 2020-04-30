MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan College will hold an on-campus commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 on Saturday, Aug. 15, in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel.
The rescheduled commencement date remains subject to change, and Milligan will reserve Sunday, October 25, the conclusion of homecoming weekend, as an alternative date.
“We are proud of this year’s graduates, especially how they have handled the unexpected changes during their final semester, and our administration wants to ensure that this graduating class is recognized and celebrated,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “Our 2020 spring commencement includes many achievements, such as the first graduates of our engineering, physician assistant and master’s in humanities programs. Furthermore, this ceremony will honor the final class of graduates from Milligan College as we become Milligan University on June 1.”
Milligan’s spring commencement ceremony was originally scheduled for May 9, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the ceremony will not be held until August, degrees will be conferred at the end of the spring semester and graduates will receive their diplomas by mail in late May.
A complete schedule of graduation activities and any updates will be available online at www.milligan.edu/commencement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.