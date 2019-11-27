ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School hosted a special event Veterans Day event to say “Thank you” to Hawkins Co. Veterans.
During the event, the RCS Band and RCS Singers performed several patriotic songs, and the Beta Club provided homemade treats for attending Veterans to enjoy. Assistant Principal David Hartsook, who is an Air Force Veteran and served during Desert Storm, gave a short presentation encouraging the students to thank a veteran. Several RCS students also spoke on what freedom and Veterans Day means to them.
Lena Hewitt and Gene Elkins also discussed the Quilts of Valor project with the gathered students and even had several handmade quilts displayed around the gym in which the event was held.
Check out The Rogersville Review website at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheRogersvilleReview/ for video content from the event.
