I’ve said it a dozen times or more.
Nay, 100 times would be more like it, but some things just have to be repeated.
Again, for the record and so there is no doubt in anyone’s mind: The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle DO NOT publish unsigned, anonymous letters.
Just last week, I received in the mail a letter of several pages in length from a person who had issues with and berated everyone from private businesses, to private citizens, to just about every governmental or regulatory entity in existence in the State of Tennessee.
This person obviously went to some time and effort to compose the multi-page letter, and while some of the specific items involved issues that, in my opinion, are personal, petty and should be dealt with one-on-one with those whom the writer had issues with, within this person’s bullet-point complaints were some that are honestly worthy of consideration and merit the attention of elected officials.
However, we have to refer back to our initial opening paragraph: no matter how compelling that letter may be, we do not publish unsigned letters.
If you wish to speak your mind on a specific topic or concern, fine!
Opine away.
We’ll be happy to provide a forum for you to express your thoughts.
All we ask is that you keep it brief, keep it clean, don’t use racist or profane language, don’t use it as a flimsy excuse to launch a personal, petty attack on someone’s good name and character, and don’t bring up matters that are strictly personal, family-related issues, or that pertain to pending lawsuits.
As your editor and publisher, everything I write here for the Review/Eagle bears my name. And, just so that you know, that has nothing whatsoever to do with ego. I’ve been doing this kind of work for 42 years now and I got over seeing my name in print the second week I was on the job at my very first newspaper position.
What it has everything to do with is credibility, responsibility and accountability.
For one thing, you need to know who writes the articles, editorials and letters to the editor that you read in this or any other news source.
You have my email address.
You have my phone number.
You have my U.S. Mail address.
You know where my office is located.
That’s because after you read editorials or news articles written by me, you know who authored the piece and you also have contact information if you would like to make comments — pro or con — about what you just read.
Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press are precious and valuable tools when it comes to Americans’ rights in a democratic republic, but along with those freedoms comes very important attributes called personal and civic responsibility.
If you have an opinion, share it!
Just be willing to state your name so that others know where and from whom that line of thought is coming from.
I may not always agree with your opinions nor you with mine but that, my friends, is OK ... the First Amendment right to shout to the world what’s on our minds is one of the primary foundational stones that this great country was built upon: the right to say what’s on our mind without fear of government reprisal, payback or retaliation in case we happen to be on the opposite side of the powers that be.
However, responsibility teaches that if we choose to sound off, we should be willing to have backbone and character enough to defend our stance and to take personal responsibility for our opinions.
Heck, not everyone agrees with me and I know that. But I DO have my opinions and I’m not ashamed or embarrassed to express those thoughts, even if I get slammed by readers in return.
That, too, is your right to do so ... to rebut or respond to anything you read here as long as its a fair response, and by that I mean, having the intestinal fortitude to include your name on what you write just as I do and just as every other writer on staff here is required to do.
As long as I am your publisher, our editorial pages will NOT become a “Topix”-like septic tank or Facebook-clone social media landfill where “users” mask their true identities behind phony “screen” names or anonymity.
Sorry .... that just ain’t gonna happen here, not on my watch.
Bottom line?
The Review and Eagle WELCOME your letters, your opinions, your feedback. All we ask is that you follow the same rules that our staff is required to follow: If you write something, include your name.
That isn’t asking too much.
When it comes to expressing our opinions, if we all play by the rules of fairness and responsibility we all win.
That’s my view. What say you?
