ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Election Commission will hold a special-called meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 9 a.m., in the Election Office conference room, on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse Annex, to review and approve petition and a worker’s workshop for the March 3, 2020 election.
If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers at (423) 272-8061, or by e-mail to vote@hawkinstnelections.com. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.