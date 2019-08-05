ROGERSVILLE — The Local Artists Gallery, of Rogersville, is pleased to announce its Open House and celebration of Stephanie Brunelle as Artist of the Month for August.
The open house will be held Thursday, August 15 from 6-8 p.m., at 124 East Main Street, across from O Henry’s restaurant.
Several artists will be on hand and visitors can share in an evening of beautiful arts, crafts, wood working, jewelry, and photography.
"This is a come as you are event with snacks, drinks and good old fashioned, fun conversation," a spokesperson said. "We would LOVE to see you there!"
Stephanie is an award winning crafter, photographer and poet who considers herself to be a transplanted Texan who wasn’t born in Tennessee but will certainly die here as Rogersville is home and feels there isn’t a friendlier group of friends and neighbors to be found. Rogersville, for Stephanie, is "THE hidden jewel of Tennessee".
Now, while Stephanie had years of experience with photography and crafts, she says she couldn’t draw so much as a stick figure without being laughed at once she and friends figured out what she had tried to draw.
Stephanie knew the Local Artists Gallery
offered $10 painting classes to adults and $5 craft classes to children and at the urging and encouragement of other Gallery members, mustered the courage to try her hand at something new with teacher Christine Fore at her shoulder “Helping her to see” the things she wanted to paint.
She is amazed that, in well under a year, she has advanced from poorly-drawn stick figures to the paintings you see accompanying this article.
Stephanie encourages everyone to
"take the plunge".
"You just never know what you’re capable of unless you give it go," she says.
Please feel free to contact The Local Artists Gallery for class schedules at 423-921-7656 or if you are interested in joining the Gallery as a member to display your own art.
You do not need to be a member, however, to join a class.
