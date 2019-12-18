The Hawkins Co. Republicans and Republican Women hosted their annual Christmas Party on Dec. 12.
During the celebration, Marsha Sexton, who is a past Area I Vice President for the TFRW (Tennessee Federation of Republican Women) installed the Hawkins Co. Republican Women’s new officers. Marsha Sexton is also the wife of Representative Jerry Sexton, who represents District 35: Claiborne, Grainger and parts of Union Counties.
This year’s officers include President Eloise Edwards, Vice President Nancy Klepper Davis, Treasurer Donna Sharp and Secretary Harriet Leeper.
The Hawkins Co. Republicans also introduced their officers: Chairman Billy Reeves, Vice Chairman Eloise Edwards, Secretary Lois Purkey, Treasurer Casey Sivert and Vice Treasurer Lawrence Gray.
In other news, the Hawkins Co. Republicans announced the opening of their new headquarters, which is located at 110 South Church Street in Rogersville.
Check out the online version of this article at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/ for more photos.
