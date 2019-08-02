KNOXVILLE — Three Rogersville students have been invited to be Presentees at the 59th Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance in Knoxville on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019.
They are Mallie Cole, Laura Grace Jenkins, and Grace Kelli Walker.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion. Last year hundreds of leading teenagers as well as adults, from various parts of the United States, were in attendance.
This is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers, a spokesperson said. “It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.”
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get the teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards. Last year, more than 13,000 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
After 59 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.
This Presentation Dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service. We honor selected girls from other parts of the country who are rising seniors, by inviting them to be presented along with our outstanding teenagers.
Saturday August 3, the weekend starts with practice and brunch, followed by the Mayor’s dinner, honoring the Presentees and other dignitaries. That evening, the Presentation of the presentees and dance at the Knoxville Convention Center is held. Following the presentation is a black–tie reception.
• Mallie Cole is the daughter of Rex and Missy Cole.
• Laura Grace Jenkins is the daughter of Chancellor Douglas and Pamela Jenkins.
• Grace Kelli Walker is the daughter of Dr. Kelli Cate, and William Walker.
All three teens attend Cherokee High School.
