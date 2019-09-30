Elmer Clay Trent, age 81, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mollie Buttry Trent and father, George Brownlow Trent, both of Rogersville; sisters, Beulah Mae Cupp, and Norma Jean Henry; brothers, George Alva Trent, and Charles Edward Trent; and grandson, Jared Isom.
Elmer served on active duty in the U.S. Army from June 1955 to 1958 and then transferred into the Army Reserves in June 1958. He retired from IPC Dennison Card and Label after over 30 years of hard work to become a full-time papaw to his eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Elmer has been a caring and loving husband of 51 years to his wife, Laura Trent. He was the most giving and loving father to three daughters, Renee Reed, Lisa Sebastian and husband Kelly, and Kathy Jo Trent and husband John Lee, all of Rogersville. He is also survived by his sister, Willa Dean Trent of Rogersville; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Christian-Sells with Willa Dean Hall giving his eulogy. The graveside service followed in Jaynes-Shepherd Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
