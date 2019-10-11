SNEEDVILLE – Hancock County government is pleased to announce it has received a Funds for At Risk Youth Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
These funds will support dance programs for preschool, elementary, and middle/high school-aged youth in Hancock County.
The classes will be free of charge and offered during the after-school programming at the schools. The dance classes will occur during the fall and spring semesters. They are open to any youth within the ages that are being served.
A goal of the program is to introduce Hancock County youth to dance and dance instruction. Arts research shows that students who study dance are more:
• Self-motivated, disciplined and focused in their everyday lives.
• Expressive in their communication of emotions, thoughts and feelings.
• Creative and imaginative.
• Able to critically analyze their own work and the work of others (www.ndeo.org).
Opportunities for the participants to preform and the community to experience the arts are other goals of the program. Funds raised during the year through performances and fundraising will hopefully sustain the 2020-2021 school year so that dance education can continue in the county.
Informational flyers have been given to each student in the elementary and middle school and also shared via the Facebook group Overhome Happenings.
Classes are taking place now during the afterschool program. Whitney Cantwell will be the Artistic Director of the program, and Miranda Russell will be Program Director of the grant. Any questions may be directed to them at hancockcountyarts@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.