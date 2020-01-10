We’re already well into this new year, and by now many of have already made (and possibly already broken) those New Year’s resolutions. One of the all-time most popular New Year’s resolutions to lose weight.
Believe me, I’ve been there and done that many times in my life. I’ve always had the tendency to be on the heavy side. I’ve been on more diets than you can shake a stick at! ... lol.
Let’s see, there was that powdery substance you mixed up with juice. It was the first powdery mix that I remember. Don’t recall the name. It tasted a lot like ground up gym socks. Yuck! I’ve gagged on many a glass of that. It was also fairly expensive, as are many diet products.
Then there was the Dolly Parton soup diet. Basically you make a pot of soup from all the low calorie veggie suck as tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, onions, etc. No veggies with carbs such as potatoes, corn or peas. A great soup, but woman can’t live on soup alone. I’ve heard Dolly Parton say that she ate bologna and Velveeta® cheese sandwiches when she was dieting.
How about the spinach, boiled eggs and vanilla ice cream diet? I remember being at work once and trying to gag down a can of spinach. I gagged with each bite. Of course there was no major success with this crazy diet.
What about the grapefruit diet? I actually made myself very sick on this one around 2000. You are supposed to either eat a grapefruit or drink a glass of grapefruit juice with each meal. I was taking a cholesterol med at the time. My liver enzymes went through the ceiling with no known reason. Turns out I shouldn’t have been having the grapefruit with that med. Your stomach acid normally reduces the strength of that med, but the grapefruit prevents that from happening. The med goes through your system full-strength. That raises your liver enzymes. I was put onto this by my pharmacist at the time. My doctor had no clue.
In the 1990s, I was having problems with fibromyalgia, and was sent to a neurologist who advised me to try the Ornish diet which was developed by Dr. Dean Ornish. The diet is plant based, filled with fruits, veggies, whole grains and legumes. There’s no meat in this diet. I lost weight, but couldn’t stick with it. I like my veggies, but I still want some meat.
Also in the 1990s, was the phen-phen craze. I tried that too. Yes, I lost some weight, but it came back. If you’re not familiar with this, it’s a combination of two prescription medications that later became somewhat controversial.
There’s only one diet that ever worked for me on a long-term basis. That was Weight Watchers®. I lost almost seventy pounds and even obtained my lifetime membership, which is no easy task. I’m not getting paid to endorse WW like Oprah (wish I was). It’s just what worked for me.
The difference in WW is that it’s not just a diet, it’s a lifestyle change. You are taught so much about nutrition, food preparation, health issues, and the all-important portion control. The most important thing that I learned from WW was I could eat about anything. I just couldn’t eat it in huge amounts, and I couldn’t eat it every day.
A lot of people don’t like the weekly weigh-ins. No one but you, the leader, and the clerk know your weight. This act of accountability was important for me. I became accountable to someone besides myself, and that was pretty darn important.
The weekly meeting and support from the other members were great helps too. Sometimes we laughed together, Sometimes we cried. I made many great friends at those meetings.
As many times as I attempted to lose weight, I can tell you one all-important thing. Don’t ever attempt to lose weight for someone else. This is something you have to do for yourself. Believe me, I know! You have to decide just how important this issue is for you. You must commit yourself 100%, and remain that way.
I could stand to lose a few pounds today, but my doctor is satisfied with where I’m at right now, and so am I.
The problem with weight issues is they will eventually, in most cases, lead to health issues such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and more. These are life and death issues and only you can change them.
If you’ve decided to get on the diet wagon, choose a reasonable diet that will work for you. Fad diets don’t work long-term–believe me!
Here are three of my all-time favorite diet recipes from my WW days, but they are foods I’d eat any day, diet or not. Diet food doesn’t have to taste bad!
Italian Noodle Casserole1 pound lean ground beef or turkey
3/4 cup green pepper, chopped
3/4 cup onion, chopped
2 ½ cups tomato sauce
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 teaspoon onion salt
3/4 teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 ½ cups wide noodles–cooked & drained
½ cup Parmesan cheese
1-8 ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained
Brown meat and add onions and peppers. Cook about 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce, seasonings, mushrooms and cooked noodles. Spray casserole dish with non-stick spray. Fill with noodle mixture. Top with Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil. Bake for 35 minutes. Let stand for 10-15 minutes before serving.
From Weight Watchers® meeting
Sweet and Sour Chicken1 pound boneless chicken breast
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 medium onion
1 clove garlic–minced
2 carrots–sliced
1 medium green bell pepper–seeded & chunked
1 large can pineapple chunks (unsweetened)–undrained
1/4 cup white vinegar
3 tablespoons brown sugar or brown sugar substitute
3 tablespoons catsup
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground ginger
Cut chicken into ½ inch pieces. Brown in oil. Reduce heat to low. Add onion and garlic. Cover, cook 10 minutes. Add carrots and green pepper. Combine remaining ingredients. Stir into skillet. Cover, simmer 10 minutes longer, Serve with rice. Makes 4 servings.
NOTE: I found this recipe that was published by Dole when I was going to Weight Watchers®. It’s a good low calorie recipe and just good period! You can substitute pork for the chicken.
Low Cal Pizza½ cup warm water
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ package dry yeast
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup whole wheat flour
Vegetable cooking spray
½ pound lean ground chuck
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup pizza sauce (recipe follows)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese–divided (may use low-fat or fat free) divided
3/4 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/4 cup sliced green onions
1 green pepper sliced into thin rings
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Combine water, oil, sugar and ½ tsp. Salt in a medium mixing bowl. Sprinkle yeast over mixture, stirring until dissolved. Gradually add flour, mixing well after each addition.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead about 4 minutes or until smooth and elastic. Shape into a ball and place in a bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Coat a 12 inch pizza pan with cooking spray; set aside. Punch dough down. Lightly coat hands with cooking spray and pat dough evenly into pizza pan. Bake at 425 degrees for 5 minutes. Combine ground chuck and ½ teaspoon salt in a skillet; cook over medium heat until meat is browned, stirring to crumble. Drain well on paper towels. Spread 1 cup (or a little more) pizza sauce evenly over pizza cruse leaving a ½ inch border around edges. Sprinkle 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese over top. Sprinkle meat over cheese on pizza cruse; top with mushrooms, green onions, and green peppers. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese; bake 5 more minutes.
Pizza Sauce1-28 ounce can whole tomatoes, undrained
1/5 ounce can tomato paste
1 large onion, chopped
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 ½ teaspoon dried whole oregano
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Place tomatoes in blender and process until smooth. Pout into a small dutch oven. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour or until sauce is reduced to about 3 cups. Divide into 1 cup portions; freeze if desired to use later.
NOTE: This is a recipe that I found in a Southern Living cookbook when I was going to Weight Watchers®. You would never know that is supposed to be low cal. It is delicious This is a recipe that I knew the whole family would always eat, especially my daughter, Misty!!
