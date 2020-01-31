BRISTOL — Last week, Food City and Hormel Foods teamed up to donate $50,000 in Hormel Hams to Feeding America Southwest Virginia and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to assist with their hunger relief efforts. Food City also donated an additional $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Pictured left to right: David Millsap, Branch Director for Feeding America Southwest Virginia; Scott Stroupe, Customer Executive for Hormel Foods; Steven C. Smith, President/CEO for Food City; and Tom Cromie, Senior Operations Director for Second Harvest Food Bank Northeast Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.