EWING, Virginia — The Thomas Walker Pioneers proved to be too much for a banged up Hancock County Indian team Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, earning a 54-24 victory.
The pioneers led by 14-0 at the end of the first quarter as the Indians, playing without starting quarterback Devon Blevins, could neither move the ball on offense or slow down the Pioneers high-powered offense.
The lead ballooned to 40-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Indians got on the scoreboard with an Ethan Short to Darran Collins pass. Later in the second half, Jadon Royston and Gabe Turner added rushing touchdowns.
For the Indians, Ethan Short, pressed into quarterback duty, finished three of 13 for 35 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 12 times for 61 yards. Jadon Royston carried 11 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Turner ran five times for 45 yards and Darran Collins carried nine times for 32 yards.
Collins was the leading receiver with two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Preston Hatfield had five solo tackles and four assists. Daylian Barger added five solo tackles and two assists and Short had five solo tackles and an assist.
“We didn’t play very well against a really good football team,” Head Coach Brandon Gibbs said. “Even though we are now facing adversity, every player must challenge himself to get better and give ourselves a chance to be more competitive.”
The Indians play at home in their Homecoming game against Cumberland Gap on Oct. 18.
The Oct. 25 home game against West Greene, the final regular season matchup, will be Senior Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.