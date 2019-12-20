Dear Tommy,
American Legion Post 21 and Auxiliary Unit 21 would like to thank all of our community, all the business people in Hawkins County and the surrounding area, and especially our Veterans for supporting the 100th Birthday Celebration of American Legion Post 21.
A special thanks to Food City, Hawkins Co. Gas Utility, and Holston Electric Cooperative for sponsoring the meal.
We would also like to thank Auxiliary Unit 21 members and John Tegg for preparing and serving the meal. We appreciate all the silent auction donations from area business and Legion members.
Thank you to Cherokee NJROTC for helping with set up, parking and clean up. A special thanks to Nancy Barker and Sarah Davis for assisting us with planning this event without them we would have been lost putting this event on.
We thank Cherokee High School NJROTC Color Guard ‘s Morgan Hunter preforming the National Anthem, former Congressman Bill Jenkins for moderating the event, State Representative Gary Hicks, Jr., who presented Post 21 with a Proclamation, and keynote speaker, Col. Miles Burdine USMCR (ret).
Our Post has always been a great asset to our veterans, and our community in and around Hawkins County, we hope that we can continue to grow our post membership with younger Veterans, so our Post will have a future for our Veterans and our Community. Hopefully for the next Celebration, “2029”!
So, let me ask all of our veterans in and around Hawkins, and the surrounding Counties to join our Post. You may not realize it now but you need to belong to a Veterans organization as much as they need you. Please consider joining American Legion Post 21
The money raised at the 100th year birthday event will be used for different Veteran projects, as well as the continue restoration of the Legion building, to provide a place for our Veterans, the community, and other organizations to use.
We have an ongoing “Project Windows” to replace the old windows that are broken and not energy efficient. We have been able to purchase through contributions, donations and memorials 15 of the 23 windows that needed to be replaced. Recently we received a donation to replace four additional windows. This leaves four windows which still need to be replaced. Catherine Groff, Finance Officer of American Legion Post 21, is overseeing this project. If you would like to make a contribution, donation, or memorial to help with “Project Windows” the approximate cost is $650.00 per window. Donations may be mailed to American Legion Post 21, P.O. Box 4, Rogersville, TN 37857.
For membership please call Dennis Elkins at 423-235-1165 or 423-272-6843.
Thank you for your support!
Dennis Elkins
Commander
American Legion Post 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.