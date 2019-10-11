SNEEDVILLE — It was an emotion-filled football stadium in Sneedville on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019, as the Hancock Co. High School Indians held a “greenout” game in memory of Nathanial (Than’l) Seal.
Seal, #24, was a freshman player and starting kicker on the Indians 2016 squad.
While the team was preparing on the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2016 for a TSSAA Class 1A State Football Playoff game between HCHS and Coalfield, while enroute to their home in the Eidson community after practice, Seal lost his life in an auto accident that also injured his older brother and fellow HCHS Indian, Zack Seal.
Since this would have been his senior year, the team dedicated the 2019 season to his memory.
On Friday many fans wore t-shirts commemorating Seals. More than $3,200 from the sale of the shirts — which were made with the green and yellow color scheme of the Oregon Ducks, Than’l’s favorite team — was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Indian players released yellow and green balloons at halftime and those in attendance said it was an evening that the team and the community will remember for a long, long time.
