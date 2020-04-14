Volunteer High School Navy JROTC continues tradition of excellence

Cadets from the Volunteer High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) continue their tradition of excellence. The Navy JROTC program announced on April 11, 2020 that Volunteer High school Navy JROTC Cadets received Distinguished Unit for the 12th consecutive year, this year with Academic Honors.
The Volunteer High School Cadets have provided over 1800 hours of community service and an additional 500 hours of school service during this school year. They marched in local parades, worked both Bristol NASCAR races, and participated in Hawkins County Veteran’s Day celebration. All of this while hosting one drill meet, one STEM competition, one athletic competition, two orienteering meets, three rifle matches, and four academic competitions. The Cadets competed in more than 20 competitions for various activities: drill, color guard, academics, athletics, orienteering, and rifle marksmanship. The marksmanship team earned top ranking over the summer.
Additionally the Cadets conducted one overnight and ten day-trips to visit bases and colleges around the region and nationwide. The Cadets stayed busy throughout the year with nearly 50% of the Cadets participating in summer activities. All this activity does not distract from their academic success, 40% of the Cadets made honor roll during the first semester. The fourteen graduating seniors have been awarded over $300,000 in scholarships plus much more in grants.
The Volunteer High School Navy JROTC Cadets realize that these achievements are not possible without the support of their families, their teachers, the school administration, and their community. The Cadets extend a heartfelt thank you to all of those who helped make their achievements possible.
The mission of Navy JROTC is to instill in the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing Cadets opportunities that await upon completion of High School. Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities, and developing leadership attributes. Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they chose to enlist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.