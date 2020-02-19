SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville man was arrested, after he was involved in a one-vehicle accident, on charges of failure to exercise due care and two drug-related offenses.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Shively said in a report that shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2020, he was dispatched to a location on Main Street, in Surgoinsville.
There, while speaking with the driver of the 2002 silver Honda UCL, Matthew Clark McDonald, 21, Shively said he could see a “green leafy substance on the hoodie pocket” of the man’s clothing, with an odor “consistent with marijuana”.
“McDonald stated he smoked the rest of the substance before the accident,” the report continued. “The inside of the vehicle also had a very strong odor of marijuana.”
Shively said that he noticed what appeared to be a napkin hanging out of the gas door of the wrecked car, and when he opened the gas door, two clear sandwich bags containing a green leafy substance in bud form (weighing about eight grams), and another clear bag with one blue, rectangular pill imprinted “B707”, believed to be Alprazolam, fell out.
McDonald was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked for:
• Driver’s failure to exercise due care;
• Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance; and,
• Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance.
An arraignment date of Feb. 10, 2020, was set for McDonald in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
