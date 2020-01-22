NO RETURNS ... All sales are final.
We don’t use the words “redeem” or “redemption” much in our ordinary speech today, but those were common words in day-to-day life in the ancient world.
The terms were used to describe commercial transactions in the local market. There are several different Greek words translated “redeem” or “redemption” over 150 times in Bible texts.
1) One of those words was used in regard to making a purchase in the market. It is applied spiritually to the work of Christ in saving us. “You were bought with a price” (I Cor. 6:20). In other words, we have been purchased by God, in the slave market of sin.
2) In another sense, it meant to buy out of the market, as used in Gal. 3:13: “Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the Law”. It has the sense that the purchased item is permanently removed from any further sale. The transaction is final; there are no returns.
3) A third word for “redeem” means, to loose and set free. We see that in Titus 2:14 where Christ “gave Himself that He might redeem us.” And again in 1 Pet. 1:18-19 which says, “You were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold … but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
In the slave market of sin, Jesus purchased our freedom with His own life.
This redemption was foreshadowed in the deliverance of the Israelites from bondage in Egypt through the blood of the Passover Lamb. In the Old Testament sacrificial system, the innocent sacrificial animals died in place of the guilty sinners. The ultimate fulfillment, of all that, is found in Christ, our Redeemer. It is through the love and infinite mercy of God, that we can sing “REDEEMED” by the blood of the Lamb.
(PUB. NOTE: Readers may follow Ralph’s blog at hymnsthatpreach.blogspot.com, or contact him by email at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com. He and his wife, Kathy, own Olde Towne Emporium, at 212 E. Main Street, in downtown Rogersville.)
