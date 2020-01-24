CHURCH HILL — A man living in Church Hill was arrested last week and charged locally with being a Fugitive from Justice on various drug-related offenses out of the state of Ohio.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Simpson said that about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, he received information from an officer in Ottawa County, Ohio, that Michael Jay Barker, 46, was known to be residing at an address on Morningstar Road, near Church Hill.
The Ohio officer advised Simpson that, on the authority of a search warrant, he had located the fugitive by “pinging” a cell phone to that location.
Barker was wanted on indictments out of that jurisdiction for Corrupting Another with Drugs; Possession of Drugs; Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Permitting Drug Abuse; Possession of Marijuana; and, Intimidating a Witness.
According to information provided to local authorities, Fentanyl is believed to be one of the drugs involved.
Less than an hour later, Barker was taken into custody by Deputy Kyle Shively and transported to the Hawkins Co Jail where he was charged.
