ELIZABETHTON — With some restrictions, TCAT Elizabethton will begin regular classroom instruction for the summer trimester on May 4, College President Dean Blevins announced.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, online instruction began at TCAT on March 23. Classroom instruction in person was prohibited. On April 30, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allowed some restrictions, including classroom utilization, to expire.
However, certain restrictions remain at TCAT Elizabethton, Blevins said: Among them:
All people arriving on campus will be asked the following questions related to Covid-19 symptoms:
— have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19?
— are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?
— have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?
— have you had a new loss of taste or smell?
— have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?
Implement and enforce social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet apart). Workstations will be evaluated and spaced 6 feet apart in the classroom. Chairs in the TCAT auditorium will be spaced 6 feet apart. Classroom equipment and materials will be sanitized regularly.
TCAT employees, students and visitors will be required to wear a cloth (or other type) face mask while on campus in common areas. “If students do not bring a face mask with them or refuse to wear one, they will not be permitted on campus,” Blevins said
There is NO LONGER A LIMIT of 10 OR FEWER STUDENTS. On May 4, faculty will need to bring all students back to class as long as 6 foot social distancing and other protective measures are maintained.
Prohibit congregating in break rooms and other common areas and limit capacity of these spaces to permit social distancing of at least 6 feet. Do not schedule social events of more than 10 people. Ask students to wash their hands regularly.
Employees and students will be required to report any personal illness and any exposure to a Covid-19 positive case to Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator.
Safety for students, faculty and staff is very important, said Blevins. “That’s why we have placed certain restrictions at TCAT Elizabethton that were recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Gov. Lee,” Blevins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.