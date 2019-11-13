BULLS GAP — Rogersville’s own State Representative Gary Hicks was recently honored with the Guardian of Small Business award by the National Federation of Independent Business.
“The Guardian of Small Business award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small business,” reads the NFIB’s press release.
In order to receive this award, legislators must be voted on by the NFIB Tennessee Leadership Council, which is an advisory board comprised of NFIB members.
“Gary Hicks is an outstanding advocate for Tennessee’s small businesses,” NFIB State Director Jim Brown said in a press release. “Representative Hicks understands that our state’s job creators and risk takers need a predictable, stable environment in order to succeed, and he has been quick to find solutions for challenges they may be facing. Our state’s entrepreneurs appreciate his commitment to low taxes, sensible regulation and less red tape on small business.”
Brown even made the trip from his Nashville headquarters to Mohawk Machine and Engineering in Bulls Gap to present the award to Hicks.
Mohawk Machine and Engineering is an NFIB member business, but it is also a special place for Hicks. Mohawk Machine and Engineering is co-owned by Gene Brooks and Ben Dyer. Hicks explained that he has been longtime friends with Brooks, as the two attend the same church.
“It takes everybody”“One of the first things you learn (as a State Representative) is that you have to reach out to different organizations,” Hicks said at the ceremony. “It takes everybody to have good legislation, because nobody knows everything. When you look at NFIB, it’s been really beneficial to be able to come to you and say, ‘hey, we’ve got this bill,’ and you guys really rally your troops when there’s something that comes up that affects small businesses. They can tell you how a bill is going to affect me and the small businesses in my district.”
Brown praised Hicks’ involvement with several house bills that directly protected Tennessee’s small businesses, specifically naming Tennessee House Bill 84. This bill makes clear that services related to automatic car-washes are not taxable.
Brown explained that this bill was in reference to a Tennessee car-wash owner who was nearly put out of business when a tax auditor told him that he owed $2.2 million in back taxes—enough to put him out of business.
Brown explained that the technicality on which the auditor was basing his claims was not in any Tennessee code, so the owner organized with other small car-wash owners and approached Hicks, who then sponsored House Bill 84.
About NFIBNFIB is headquartered in Nashville and was founded in 1943 with the vision of giving small and independent businesses a voice in government decision-making through advocacy.
The organization is nonprofit and nonpartisan and is involved with federal government functions as well as the governments of all 50 states.
More information about NFIB can be found on their website at https://www.nfib.com/.
