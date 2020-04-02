SNEEDVILLE — Wanda Faye Kerney, age 63, of Sneedville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She accepted the Lord as her savior at an early age and was a member of Wallens Bend Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Carl Delp; brother, Tony Delp; grandson, Jaren Kerney; and husband, Jeffery Kerney.
Survivors include her children, Jody (Marsha) Kerney, of Treadway, Crystal (Luke) Rogers, of Eidson, Tim Kerney and Kristen Denim, of Sneedville, Edward Kerney and Carley Seal, of Sneedville, and Caitlin Kerney and Michael Seal, of Sneedville; grandchildlren, Christopher Rogers, Adren Kerney Pruitt (Michael Puitt), Seth Kerney, Landon Rogers, Taylah Kerney, Clarissa Rogers, Bentley Bowlin and Jaxton Seal; children whom she loved as her own, Kayla Cameron, Lindsay Purkey, Samantha Johnson and Makayla Holt; grandchildren she loved as her own, Hadley and Tolshen Cameron, and Tanner and Remington Smith; great-grandchild, Diesel Pruitt; mother, Ellen Delp, of Sneedville; sister, Geraldine (Thomas) Rogers, of Eidson; brothers, Wilmer (Teresa) Delp, of Sneedville, and Gereld Delp and Christy Moore, of Kyles Ford; nephews and nieces, Aaron Delp, Matthew Rogers, Camryn and Camry Delp; and special friends, Minnie Nichols, Fay Marion, Kathy Hatfield and the Shepherds Corner Family.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home.
In accordance to current state guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of the family, visitors and staff, McNeil Funeral Home will adhere to the 10 person limit inside the funeral home at one time. For your protection, funeral home staff will assist in maintaining this number during visitation hours.
A private interment will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
Serving as pallbearers will be Camryn Delp, Aaron Delp, Michael Seal, Christopher Rogers, Landon Rogers, and Gereld Delp.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bentley Bowlin, Jaxton Seal and Diesel Pruitt.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.