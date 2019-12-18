As part of New Canton Plantation’s recent Christmas at the Mansion event, residents in and around Church Hill were invited to decorate their homes for Christmas for a chance to win a spot in the newspaper and a commemorative yard sign.
Each of the participating addresses were listed on the New Canton Plantation website so that viewers could drive by and enjoy the scenery.
This year’s winners are William and Lindsay Dmitriev of 356 Byington Road in Rogersville.
The Dmitrievs take Christmas decorating very seriously, as they deck out their entire yard with lights, inflatables and a manger scene.
Be sure to drive by their home and enjoy the festive decor.
Other homes that participated in the tour include: 209 Bernard Avenue Church Hill, TN 37642; 423 Elm Springs Road Church Hill, TN 37642; 114 Comanche Way Church Hill, TN 37642; 335 Evergreen Street Church Hill, TN 37642; 708 Old Stage Road Church Hill, TN 37642; 715 Old Stage Road Church Hill, TN 37642; 512 Wilson Street Church Hill, TN 37642; 518 East Morgan Street Church Hill, TN 37642; and 637 North Central Avenue Church Hill, TN 37642.
For more information on New Canton Plantation or Christmas at the Mansion, visit https://www.newcantonplantation.com/.
To view more photos of the Dmitriev family’s home, visit http://www.therogersvillereview.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.