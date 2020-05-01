Law Day is Friday May 1, 2020, and this year’s theme is “Your Vote, Your Voice, Your Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100”, that celebrates the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution in 1920 which provided men and women equal voting rights.
After a decades-long struggle, the women’s suffrage movement forever changed America by winning womens’ right to vote and by inspiring other popular constitutional changes and reforms.
Law Day has been celebrated every year since 1958 to recognize the importance of the rule of law and legal process in protecting the freedom and liberty of all Americans.
Although many of the traditional Tennessee Law Day activities have been scaled back or moved online to minimize the potential spreading of coronavirus, it is more important than ever to recognize the significance of the 19th Amendment as evidenced not only in granting women the right to vote but also in the record-breaking number of women who are running for and being elected to public office today.
Sincerely,
Judge Steve Rushing (Ret.)
(PUB. NOTE: Judge Rushing is a retired Florida Circuit Court Judge with residence in Sneedville. He is a Tennessee Rule 31 Certified Mediator and the author of three “Legal Insanity” cartoon books.)
