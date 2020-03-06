The Appalachian RC&D Council is looking for a few good acres to help further our Beginning Farmer education efforts. After four years of training families and individuals with our Field School and 25 years of work in sustainable agriculture we are ready to break some new ground in Northeast Tennessee. We have learned through our efforts that getting access to land is a stumbling block for new farmers.
To address this need we are seeking an individual or a family who would like to see their property become an enduring legacy for small farms and the rural lifestyle that so many of us love.
Our plans are to create a farm incubator where a few or several farmers can literally get their hands dirty and learn how to profitably farm the land. After meeting certain criteria we would give them access to appropriate acreage and facilities for the type of operation they want to start. It may be fresh produce, fruits, greenhouse production, honey bees or livestock that they have a passion for but nowhere to put down roots.
We would give them up to three years and access to a portion of the land. We would also give them support in the way of tools, resources and technical expertise from our network of experienced farmers and ag practitioners. They would pay nominal rent, provide insurance, and agree to good standards of farming. After a few years their term would end and they could hopefully move on to renting or buying other land and then we would bring in another beginning farmer to help get started. The farm would also become a training center of sorts for those wishing to learn about good farming practices. Our resident farmers would benefit from the labor of others and those participating would get invaluable hands-on training.
While this idea is new to our region there are several incubator farms across the country helping folks get started including a few in North Carolina that we are learning from. What are we looking for in a farm to start an incubator?
Ideally it would have a few acres suitable for growing crops, some areas we could build some small high tunnel greenhouses, areas that could be used for livestock grazing and hay production, barns and structures for livestock and equipment storage. A house or two that could be used for meeting space, farmer housing or rental income to help with operating expenses would also be nice. This farm could be large or small and could include all of these items or just the land. Any sites would be evaluated based on assets and location.
Why would someone want to donate a portion of or their entire farm to a nonprofit organization? Several reasons have been expressed by those who have done similar things. The primary reason could be leaving a personal or family legacy to agriculture traditions that are quickly vanishing. Another could be a tribute to a past family member who loved the land and would appreciate knowing it will always be a farm. This could be achieved by placing a permanent conservation easement on the farm to ensure that it keeps its rural character.
Your donation would be an IRS recognized taxable donation which could be very beneficial depending upon your income tax liability. Using the conservation easement could be an estate planning tool to reduce income taxes over a period of years.
If you would like to learn more about our plans to create an incubator farm in our region and how you and/or your farm can play a part in our vision, please contact us.
Sincerely,
Roy Settle
Appalachian RC&D Board Chair
and former Executive Director
423-979-2581
