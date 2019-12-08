ROGERSVILLE — James Larry Gladson, age 71, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at home, with his family by his side, following an extended illness.
He was a member of Choptack Missionary Baptist Church.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War. He was assigned to the 3/12 4th Infantry and later transferred to the 9th Infantry. Larry obtained the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being injured in action. He was also awarded the Bronze Star medal. He was a former Commander of the Joseph Rogers VFW Post 9543. He was also a member of the American Legion and DAV.
Larry retired from IPC&L after 32 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, drag racing, and watching football. He spent many years coaching Little League Football and was a member of the Rogersville City Park Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Pappy”, Jr., and Margaret B. “Nannie” Gladson; brother, David Alan Gladson; brothers-in-law, Randall Kenner, Billy Joe Thomas, and Edd Floyd.
Larry is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Brenda M. Gladson; son, Forrest (Lauren) Gladson; daughter, Ashley (Casey) Jones; granddaughters, Tinsley, Landry, and Atley Gladson; sisters Barbara Kenner and Sarah Floyd; sisters-in-law, Joyce Thomas and Dottie Mayes; brother-in-law, Bill Mayes; aunt, Shirley Brooks Price; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Choptack Baptist Youth or GA Fund, 5973 Hwy 66 N, Rogersville, TN 37857.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. The Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard will conduct Military Funeral Honors at 11 a.m., Monday, in Highland Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
