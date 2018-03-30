Dear Editor,
Richard McFarland is an amazing man, educator, and coach, reaching the 26-year mark in his career.
He coaches basketball and teaches 5th grade at Surgoinsville Middle School in Hawkins County.
He was recently told he could not coach anymore ... a travesty if anyone else is brought in unless he is choosing to retire (he is not).
I taught and coached with him for years — watched him buy shoes for kids that had none, feed kids that had no money to eat, tutor kids on the bus that needed extra help, sit with kids that were alone, and push those who could to do better to be better.
The coach stipend is not the rationale — the love of community and school is the drive. Do you know the cost of his selflessness? It was time with his family, money from his own pocket, and more things that those whom have forgotten could ever hope to remember much less do.
There is more to education than test scores and growth models — a child has to want to come to come to school and learn — he is one of the few that could still inspire kids to try. In a time of negative press concerning coaching, this deserves attention and investagation.
I hope you agree.
Dr. Karen Davis-Beggs
