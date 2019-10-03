ROGERSVILLE — State Rep. Gary Hicks, who is also a member of the faculty at Rogersville City School, was presented with an award Tuesday evening during the Oct. 1, 2019 meeting of the RCS board by Dr. Dale Lynch, the Executive Director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.
“I have worked for the past three years with legislators in Tennessee who support public education, and we don’t have a better friend and supporter of public education than what you have here in Representative Hicks,” Lynch said. “You don’t ever need to take that for granted.”
Lynch said that as the 14-member TOSS board looked at every legislator in the state, there was no doubt as to who would be the best choice for the group’s annual Friend of TOSS Award.
The plaque reads: “The Friend of TOSS Award recognizes those individuals who share our core beliefs in public education and the foundation it provides for our great state. They have given selflessly of their time and support to help us carry out the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents’ work.”
“Congratulations, Representative Gary Hicks, and thank you for what you do here, for the City of Rogersville School District, and for the entire state of Tennessee,” Lynch said in presenting the award.
Consent agenda items approvedThe board, with no discussion or dissension, approved several items listed in the “Consent Agenda”:
• Approved the minutes dated September 3, 2019;
• Approved of the contract between RCS and Lucia Price to provide interpreting services during the 2019-2020 school year.
• Approved policy updates on 2nd reading:
1.101 Role of the Board of Education
1.202 Duties of Board Members
1.2021 Boardsmanship Code of Conduct (TSBA is switching policy 1.1061 to 1.2021.
• Approved the following fundraisers for the 2019-20 school year:
Beta Club, Pizza Plus Sticker Cards, Oct. 2 – Nov. 30;
Beta Club, Strawberries, Jan. – Mar. 2020;
Beta Club, Slushies , 3-4 times during school year; and,
Beta Club, Halloween Dance , Oct. 24.
Approved the following field trips for the 2019-20 school year:
Pre-K, Three Rivers Rambler , Dec. 6;
4th Grade, “The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep”, at NPAC in Greeneville, April 3, 2020; and,
Beta Club, NETCO Food Show, Oct. 24.
Old BusinessDirector Rebecca Isaacs said that while she had hoped that the board would have been able to approve, at the Oct. 1 meeting, bids for the ventilation renovation project in the 1970s portion of the building, but because the engineer had additional work to do, those bids will now be presented to the RCS board at a special-called meeting on Monday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.
Isaacs said that three potential bidders attended a “pre-bid” conference last Friday to review specifications and look at the site.
“That meeting was not mandatory, and the fact that three potential bidders came was significant,” Isaacs said.
All bids will be presented to Facilities Systems’ engineers on Oct. 9 for review.
“They will then make a recommendation to the board of whom they believe is best suited to do the project,” Isaacs added.
The project is slated to take approximately 120 days to complete since much of the necessary materials are not available “off the shelf” and must be built to custom specifications to fit the existing ventilation system in that portion of the building.
Superintendent search process continuesIsaacs, who is retiring at the end of the current school year, said that Dr. Wayne Qualls, whose firm was chosen by the board to search for candidates for the job, has expressed a desire to meet with members of the board at the annual TSBA Leadership Conference and Annual Convention in Nashville, Nov. 14-17.
Isaacs said she attended the annual superintendents’ conference recently and heard “a lot of interest expressed in my position”.
Qualls’ firm headed up the search last year for a new Director of Schools for the Hawkins Co. Board of Education.
Director’s ReportIsaacs noted that the school has received $14,870 in Safe School Grant Funds, and that some of the items that the money will be used for will include new walkie talkies, tinting the bottom portions of windows around the building, and another electronic entry pad.
Enrollment at RCS is now at 630 students, she said, which is still down from last year but does show a slight gain since the beginning of the new school year.
The school will again host a City Employees Appreciation Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 1, the same day that Parent-Teacher Conferences are planned.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
