ROGERSVILLE — Phyllis Ann Burton was born in Hawkins County on June 28, 1942 and passed away in her home on March 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. and Ruth (Epps) Smith, husband Dewey Burton, and daughter Sandy Burton, all of Rogersville.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky and Tony Burton; daughter, Amy (Dixon) Burton; granddaughters, Mindy (Mesarch) Bradley and husband Jarrod, and Ashley (Gilliam) Michaelson and husband Vaughn; grandsons, Jamey Burton and wife Traci (Brown) Burton, all of Rogersville, and Travis Burton and wife Kameron of Amarillo, TX; nine great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Isaiah and Luke Burton, Allie and Laney Bradley, and Alec Michaelson, all of Rogersville, and Boston, Cole, Paisley, and Karson of Amarillo, TX. She is also survived by her sisters, Sue (Smith) Winstead and husband Lon, Brenda (Smith) Burchett, and their families.
Phyllis was a foster parent for 16 years and was blessed to see every child that was accountable saved.
She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and was saved at age 13.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral ceremony will follow at 1 p.m., with preachers, Jamey Burton and Gordon Presley officiating. Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
