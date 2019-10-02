OCT. 4
HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME: Hancock vs. Jellico, at Hancock Co High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. Green Out Game in memory of Nathanael Seal.
OCT. 5-6
43rd ANNUAL MOUNTAIN MEMORIES FALL FESTIVAL: from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. No admission charge. Food and craft vendors. Come out and support the community. Fun for the whole family.
OCT. 5
CLASS OF 1979 REUNION: at Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Please RSVP Treva Wilder.
12 MILE YARD SALE: Clinch Valley Rd., Rain or Shine. Enter from Highway 31 at Treadway.
OCT. 11
HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. Thomas Walker (away), 7 p.m.
OCT. 12
LISTENING HEARTS MEETING: Moms will gather for grief and support at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10:00 a.m. For more information call 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
OCT. 13
HOMECOMING, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 11 a.m., with lunch to follow in the fellowship hall.
OCT. 17
HANCOCK CO. MIDDLE SCHOOL ACADEMIC BANQUET, 7 p.m., cafeteria, to recognize those students who scored Advanced on TNReady test from last Spring.
OCT. 18
HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME, HOMECOMING, Hancock vs. Cumberland Gap, 7:30 p.m.
MISS TENNESSEE will visit Hancock Middle School students at 9 a.m.
OCT. 11-13
HERITAGE DAYS: Main St., Rogersville. Come and enjoy great food, live entertainment, inflatables for the kids, handmade crafts, and more. Fun for the whole family.
OCT. 19-20
23rd HARVEST PRIDE FALL FESTIVAL: Main St., Bean Station.
OCT. 21
HOLSTON VALLEY BAPTIST ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 25
HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. West Greene, 7:30 p.m., Senior Night.
OCT. 26
APPLE BUTTER-MAKING DAY at Terry and Kay Greene's Farm, 8 a.m.
OCT. 31
TRUNK OR TREAT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 5-8 p.m.
NOV. 10
MEN'S CHILI COOK-OFF, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 6 p.m.
DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS PLAY, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
DEC. 7
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PANCAKE DINNER, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, following the Christmas Parade.
DEC. 15
PHILLIPS & BANKS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
