SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Democratic Party will host its Presidential Convention on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Steel Workers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, in Surgoinsville, to select representation from the county to attend the District Convention on March 21.
The doors open for registration at noon and will lock at 1 p.m. The convention is open to all registered voters in the county who are supporters of the Democratic Party, have voted in the March 2020 Presidential Primary, and who agree to support the nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2020 Presidential election.
The convention will begin at 1 p.m., when caucuses will be held for the top vote-getting presidential candidates in Congressional District 1.
Jenny Carter, Chair, said the party welcomes all who wish to participate in selecting Tennessee’s delegates to the Democratic Presidential Convention in Milwaukee the week of July 13, 2020.
Information about becoming a DNC delegate and rules governing the DNC Delegate Selection Process may be obtained from tndp.org, or from the Tennessee Democratic Party, 319 Plus Park Blvd., Suite 203, Nashville, TN 37217, or by calling 615-327-9779.
For more information contact Carter at 423-383-0913 or Karen Givens, Vice-Chair, at 423-327-1552.
