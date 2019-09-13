Remembering 9/11

MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel Fire Department truck with an enormous American flag waving in the breeze sits parked beside US11W on Wednesday as a memorial to those First Responders and others who lost their lives in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and as a tribute to those who still serve today to keep America’s communities free and safe.
