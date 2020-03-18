KYLES FORD — Alice Jane Kinsler, age 76, of Kyles Ford, passed away March 17, 2020.
She was a member of Fox Branch Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Goldie Kinsler; sister, Nola Grace Kinsler Stewart; and brother, J.C. Kinsler.
Survivors include sisters, Inez (Hal) Elkins, of Mosheim, Ann Kinsler, of Kyles Ford, and Minnie Kate Kinsler, of Kyles Ford; and brother, Joe Kinsler, of Kyles Ford.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, at Fox Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Seal officiating. Interment will follow in Kinsler Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ray Nichols, Earl Nichols, Ralph Brewer, Hubert Brewer, Tommy Belcher and Jesse Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
