SURGOINSVILLE — Pamela Denise Lowe, age 59, of Surgoinsville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was employed at Contour Industries for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marcella and James E. Lowe; and brother, Rick Lowe.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis Lowe, and wife Libby, of Surgoinsville; nieces, Tabetha Davis and husband, Brandon, of Lebanon, VA, Holly Lowe, of Surgoinsville, Paige Rogers, of Rogersville; nephew, Tyler Rogers, of Rogersville; her cats, Itty and Callie; and special friends, Rita Hullette Dykes and Lasonya Pratt Luster.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent at www.christian-sells.com.
