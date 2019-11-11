ROGERSVILLE – The Hawkins Co. Humane Society is again at an animal surplus and needs your help. They are a no-kill shelter and are asking you to help save a life. Please especially consider those who have now been at the shelter for more than three months. For these dogs, they are usually the bigger and older ones that are hard to adopt, but most all are sweethearts and lickers. Dogs with us over 90 days are at $30, all other dogs adoptions reduced to $40. Puppies are $65. All our cats and kittens are at $30. For more information on the dogs see PetFinder (www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN129.html) and the shelter’s home site (https://www.hawkinscountyhumanesociety.org/).

