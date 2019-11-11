ROGERSVILLE – The Hawkins Co. Humane Society is again at an animal surplus and needs your help. They are a no-kill shelter and are asking you to help save a life. Please especially consider those who have now been at the shelter for more than three months. For these dogs, they are usually the bigger and older ones that are hard to adopt, but most all are sweethearts and lickers. Dogs with us over 90 days are at $30, all other dogs adoptions reduced to $40. Puppies are $65. All our cats and kittens are at $30. For more information on the dogs see PetFinder (www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN129.html) and the shelter’s home site (https://www.hawkinscountyhumanesociety.org/).
Latest News
- Long-term residents at Humane Society shelter need of good homes
- Adore Me opens its 6th retail store, at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Report proposes higher oil and gas royalties, sales tax on outdoor recreation equipment to pay for federal land maintenance
- Busy Philipps praises female pals
- Jameela Jamil: I don't care if I'm disliked
- Starting time set for Iowa, Illinois game
- Tom Oates: Close call highlights Packers' need to shore up bend-but-don't-break defense
- Hawkeye 10@10: Wisconsin wrap, now Hawks prepare for unbeaten Gophers
Most Popular
Articles
- Willard Jeffrey (Jeff) Chess, age 53, Cowpens, SC
- Jamie Edward Soderdahl, age 47, Morristown
- Kingsport PD asks for public's help in identifying suspects who burglarized 11 storage units
- KPD looking for suspect in theft of customer's wallet
- Undefeated Hawkeyes play for championship Saturday
- RCS's Carpenter, Morgan big in win over RMS
- Travis "Bo" Cowan, age 39, Rogersville
- Hayes leads RCS in Battle of the Warriors
- Virginia man charged with possession of meth, evading arrest
- Greer family enjoys reunion at Lafollette Farms
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.