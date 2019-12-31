I have been on this earth for 83 years and I remember elections and political climates from the days of the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration through the present day.
Roosevelt was given credit for ending the Great Depression by the people in my part of the country and was very popular and could depend on plenty of votes to carry the “Solid South.”
He was much loved, but his wife Eleanor was maligned and disrespected for reasons I don’t even remember, probably because she was the epitome of what we imagined to be the haughty elite who thought themselves better than those of us much farther down the food chain.
Actually, Eleanor Roosevelt was a kind-hearted woman who did a lot of good in her life, but her finishing school speech and the inability to affect any “down to earthness” was enough to brand her as aloof and cold to edgy Southerners who were the object of so much criticism, hyperbole and jokes in those days, considered slow, dumb and incestuous by so many uninformed “Yankees.”
Actually, we knew very little about Mrs. Roosevelt, our concept was prejudiced, ill-conceived and stemmed from nothing more than swift glimpses of her in newspapers and the newsreels that showed in between the cartoons and the ever-present black and white westerns that played in every theater in the Southeast religiously every Saturday.
When Roosevelt died, and Harry S. Truman came to power, he was perceived as being weak and feckless and not able to hold his own with Stalin, who was trying to gobble the entire European Continent.
His critics were proven wrong many times over as Truman demonstrated his mettle time after time in the tumultuous period that followed the Second World War, and why anybody would consider the man who had to live with being responsible for dropping the first and only atomic bombs as being weak is ridiculous in hindsight.
Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, H.W. Bush, Clinton, G.W. Bush and Obama had their detractors and apologists, but no president in my lifetime has been the object of as much concerted scorn and downright hate as Donald Trump.
Congressional committees, TV personalities, columnists, bloggers, Hollywood heavyweights, foreign leaders and pundits and talking heads of all strata and stripe seem to have boiled their reason for living down to one thing: remove Trump from office.
And as we all now know, the articles of impeachment have gone forward in the House and will go to trial in the Senate.
With a booming economy, record unemployment, stratospheric stock market, rebuilt military, economy crippling restrictions removed, independence from foreign oil, and too many positive improvements to list here, it’s strange why - especially with an election in eleven months - this incredible and determined army of malcontents would be arrayed against a president that was elected by the people.
Now let’s kick the gearshift into neutral for a few minutes and try to assess the situation, putting aside personal likes and dislikes, Democrats or Republican, left, right, middle of the road, whatever.
Let’s just take a look at what has surfaced so far, and I know that the hearings, especially the Nadler sessions with the Ivy League law professors were long, laborious, extremely hard to understand, but if you’ve gleaned anything from them use your own common sense in answering these questions, because the majority opinion of what I’m about to ask could well define our Republic for the next several decades.
1. So far in the Congressional hearings have you seen or heard anything that is, in your own mind, an impeachable offense?
2. Has President Trump done anything that has endangered our security?
3. Should the president serve at the pleasure of the American electorate or the whim of the majority of the House of Representatives?
4. If this goes forth and impeachment is carried out will there ever be another president with opposing majorities in the Congress who will not be in danger of impeachment?
Adam Schiff and the Democrats have opened a Pandora’s Box that could well keep this Republic embroiled in political civil war for the foreseeable future.
In essence, Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi and their Democrat majority are trying to strip We the People of our constitutional rights, to elect a president, with mere months to go until an election.
If this sordid cancer metastasizes to its full potential, Heaven help us all.
What do you think?
Pray for our troops our police and the peace of Jerusalem.
God Bless America.
— Charlie Daniels
(PUB. NOTE: Charlie Daniels is an iconic American singer, songwriter, fiddle player, author and patriot whose songs have topped the music charts for six decades, including his multi-million selling hit, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”. Readers can follow Charlie’s “Soap Box” columns directly, see his tour schedule, and read news of upcoming events at www.charliedaniels.com.)
