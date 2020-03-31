SNEEDVILLE -- The Hancock Co. Mental Health Clinic in Sneedville is offering telephonic and/or tele-video services for: therapy, intensive outpatient programs, medication management, care coordination/case management, and peer support.
This allows those in our community to receive these needed services from the safety of their own homes.
Frontier Health is committed to meeting the needs of our community throughout the changing environment of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team is working quickly to adapt our services to ensure people will continue receiving the highest quality of services through this time,” emphasized Kristie Hammonds, President and CEO.
Frontier is in the process of contacting people who are currently receiving services to give them information on how to access care through this new format.
If you are seeking services, please give us a call. There are several ways to access care:
• Visit our website at frontierhealth.org where there is a listing of our locations and a contact number.
• If you are in crisis or have an immediate need, contact our crisis line at 877-928-9062.
• You can visit our Walk-in Center in Johnson City at 208 East Unaka Street, which is open 24/7.
• If you are in a domestic violence situation, SAFE HOUSE is ready to help. Give them a call at 844-578-SAFE.
Frontier Health is here to help!
