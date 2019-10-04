KNOXVILLE – Apex Bank has been recognized by the Institute of Extraordinary Banking with the Thought Leader Banky™ Award for Extraordinary Bank Practices, raising the standards of banking with excellence in unique and cutting-edge practices while achieving exemplary financial results.
“We are both proud and humbled to be the recipient of the Thought Leader Banky™ Award for our bank’s asset category,” said Matt Daniels, President and CEO of Apex Bank. “At Apex Bank, our success stems from our focus on in-office experiences and our commitment to serve our communities.”
The awards highlight the vital, yet often overlooked, role that local community banks play in the local economy, and recognize the best of what community banks offer to our cities, towns, and nation, a true commitment to the success of the small businesses and local community they serve.
“Community banks are the backbone of America. They are what keeps a community thriving,” Roxanne Emmerich, Chair and Founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking, said during the awards ceremony. “When a community bank leaves a community, small businesses often struggle to stay, and jobs leave. Every robust community has a strong community bank that understands how to help that community thrive and grow.”
With $593 million in assets, Apex Bank operates 15 retail offices in Tennessee in addition to its Knoxville-based national mortgage-servicing center. Apex Bank has been ranked number one in the state of Tennessee and second in the nation by the Independent Community Bankers Association’s (ICBA) Top Performing Banks industry analysis for a second consecutive year.
